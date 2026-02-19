President's House slavery exhibit restored after court ruling

Over two dozen historical panels about slavery that the Trump administration ordered to be removed from the President's House in Center City Philadelphia have been restored less than 24 hours after a federal judge ordered them to be returned.

National Parks Service workers were seen on Thursday morning working to reinstall 30 panels on the brick facade of the Presidents House, a historical landmark adjacent to the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall.

The President's House is the remains of the former residence of George Washington and John Adams. The panels were part of the open air display that "examines the paradox between slavery and freedom in the new nation," according to the parks service.

"Some of it's stories are preserved through videos shared from the perspective of enslaved individuals who lived and worked here, and text panels shed light on everything from visiting tribal delegations to the work of the executive branch," the parks service's website reads.

Legal fight and community protest over historical panels

A federal judge ordered the National Park Service to restore the panels by 5:00 p.m. Friday, after previously finding the agency did not comply with an earlier order, according to court records.

The City of Philadelphia filed a lawsuit against the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service, with support from the governor, state lawmakers and groups like Avenging the Ancestors Coalition.

The panels tell the stories of nine people who were enslaved at George Washington’s home.

Their removal on Jan. 22 led to ongoing protests and community action at the site.

Michael Coard, founder of Avenging the Ancestors Coalition, said, "For us it’s not a question of whether we’ll win. It’s only a question of when we’ll win."

On Wednesday night, new barricades were set up at the President’s House site. Volunteers from Old City Remembers have been reading the information from the missing panels to tourists.

Elizabeth Kimball of Old City Remembers said, "It was a really democratic process. It was an important part of Philadelphia history to remember the way that slavery was part of our founding. A particular administration doesn’t have the right to just change that."

Andy Halstead of Old City Remembers said, "You can put the barricades there, but we’ll still be over here reading the panels themselves, so we’ll see what tomorrow brings. We’ll see what Friday brings, but in the meantime, we’ll be here."

A visitor from France, Heloise, said, "I’m kind of speechless. The inscriptions could’ve helped me know what happened before."

The Department of the Interior said, "If not for this unnecessary judicial intervention, updated interpretive materials providing a fuller account of the history of slavery at Independence Hall would have been installed in the coming days."

Gov. Josh Shapiro responded, "I would not let Donald Trump or anyone who works for him whitewash our shared history here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. We need to know where we came from in order to chart a course for the future that’s more inclusive, that’s more tolerant, and more just."

Volunteers from Old City Remembers are taking shifts at the site to share the stories from the missing panels with visitors.

