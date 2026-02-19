Eagles OL Lane Johnson returning for 14th season in Philadelphia: report

Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson will reportedly return for his 14th season in Philadelphia.

Johnson, 35, had been mulling retirement after a Lisfranc foot injury kept the veteran sidelined for eight games last season.

What we know:

Lane Johnson is coming back to Philadelphia for another season, according to multiple reports.

The Eagles could ill afford to lose Johnson's veteran leadership in the wake of OL coach Jeff Stoutland's departure and the hiring of Offensive Coordinator Sean Mannion.

Johnson missed the Eagles' last eight games of the season, including the team's playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, after suffering a Lisfranc foot injury.

What they're saying:

The 6'6, 325 lb lineman took to social media just after news broke of his reported return to the Eagles.

Johnson posted a picture of himself in Kelly Green entering the field at The Linc.

The backstory:

Johnson was selected 4th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2013 NFL Draft.

He's gone on to build a hall of fame resume, including 2 Super Bowl Championships and 6 Pro Bowl selections.