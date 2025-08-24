Child critical after near drowning at Philadelphia community center

article

The Brief A drowning incident happened at a community center in Philadelphia this weekend. A child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Further details have yet to be released.



A child is fighting for their life after nearly drowning at a community center in Philadelphia's Nicetown section this weekend.

What we know:

Investigators say the child was rushed to the hospital after an incident at the Salvation Army Kroc Center on Saturday afternoon.

The child is in critical condition.

The Kroc Center remains closed to the public as Philadelphia police investigate.

What we don't know:

The age of the child has not yet been released, but initial reports suggest they could be between 2 and 5 years old.