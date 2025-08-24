Child critical after near drowning at Philadelphia community center
PHILADELPHIA - A child is fighting for their life after nearly drowning at a community center in Philadelphia's Nicetown section this weekend.
What we know:
Investigators say the child was rushed to the hospital after an incident at the Salvation Army Kroc Center on Saturday afternoon.
The child is in critical condition.
The Kroc Center remains closed to the public as Philadelphia police investigate.
What we don't know:
The age of the child has not yet been released, but initial reports suggest they could be between 2 and 5 years old.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Salvation Army and Philadelphia police.