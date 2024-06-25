Child, mother hit by vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia, driver remains on scene: officials

article

A little boy is hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by an SUV at a Northeast Philadelphia intersection.

The 4-year-old child and his mother were in the crosswalk at Bridge Street and Summerdale Avenue Tuesday evening, just after 6 p.m., when they were both hit, according to authorities.

The SUV was traveling south on Summerdale and turning left onto Bridge when the accident happened.

The mom and child were taken to Einstein Medical Center. The child was to be transported to Children’s hospital of Philadelphia. He suffered critical injuries, while his mom was listed as stable.

Police said the driver remained at the scene of the accident and no arrest has been made.

The investigation is active.