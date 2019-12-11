Chipotle is giving away free burritos this week

article

Chipotle is giving you an early Christmas gift in the form of free burritos!

The Mexican fast-casual restaurant launched its 'Holiday Extravaganza' promotion on Instagram, promising free burritos starting on Wednesday and over the next five days.

But there are some rules in order to score the goods.

First, Chipotle will post a code on its Instagram account. You must text that code to 888-222. The first 500 people to do it get a coupon for a free Chipotle entree. Once all the coupons have been claimed the post will be deleted and you'll have a chance to play again the next day.

Now, if you're worried that the same people will snatch up all the free burritos, fear not: each phone number can only win once, according to the rules.

You must be 13 or older to play.

Pro tip: Turn on notifications so you know exactly when Chipotle posts the code to Instagram. You're welcome.

