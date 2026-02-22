SEPTA suspends all bus routes Sunday night due to weather in Philadelphia

The Brief SEPTA will suspend all bus routes at 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22, due to the snow storm. Center City Trolley Tunnel closes at 9 p.m., with other transit lines adjusting service. Riders are urged to check SEPTA’s website and X for real-time updates.



SEPTA is making major changes to transit service Sunday, Feb. 22, as weather conditions worsen, according to SEPTA Media Relations.

SEPTA adjusts service as weather worsens Sunday

All SEPTA bus routes will be suspended starting at 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22, according to SEPTA.

The Center City Trolley Tunnel will close at 9 p.m., but trolleys will keep running until the end of service or until weather forces them to stop.

The D Line Trolley is currently using buses instead of trains, with service ending at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Train service on the D Line could resume Monday morning, depending on weather conditions.

SEPTA says the M Line (Norristown High Speed Line) and Regional Rail will both operate until the end of their scheduled service Sunday night.

Riders are encouraged to check SEPTA’s Alerts page and X @SEPTA for the latest updates as conditions may change quickly.

Timeline:

• 9 p.m. — Center City Trolley Tunnel closes

• 10 p.m. — All bus routes and D Line Trolley bus substitution end

• End of scheduled service — M Line and Regional Rail continue running

SEPTA says these changes are in response to deteriorating weather and are meant to keep riders safe.

SEPTA’s service changes could impact evening and late-night travel across Philadelphia and the region.

Riders who rely on buses, trolleys, or regional rail should plan ahead and use SEPTA’s online alerts for the latest information.

What we don't know:

SEPTA has not said when regular service will resume for affected routes or if further changes will be needed Monday morning.