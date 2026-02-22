Philadelphia snow totals: Here's how much has fallen so far in PA, NJ, DE
PHILADELPHIA - A major winter storm is expected to bring more than a foot of snow to parts of the area by Monday morning.
Snowfall began early Sunday afternoon for most after turning over from morning rain. Winds began picking up later in the evening, particularly in coastal New Jersey where blizzard-like conditions are expected. Blizzard warnings are in effect for coastal New Jersey and parts southeastern Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia.
This storm is what the FOX 29 Weather Authority team likes to call an ‘upside down storm’ with coastal areas expected to see the highest snow accumulations, and to the north and west of the I-95 corridor only expected to see a few inches.
Sunday evening, the National Weather Service began sharing reported snow totals from across the region.
A look at the Wildwood Boardwalk Sunday afternoon.
Below is a look at how much snow has been reported as of 7:15 p.m. Sunday evening.
How much snow has fallen in Pennsylvania?
Berks County
- Huffs Church 1.6 in
- Reading Regional Airport 0.7 in
Bucks County
- Hilltown Township 1.5 in
- Tullytown 0.5 in
Chester County
- Jennersville 2.8 in
- West Chester 1.5 in
- Exton 1.4 in
- East Nantmeal Township 1.3 in
- East Nottingham Township 1.0 in
Lehigh County
- Whitehall Township 2.2 in
- Wescosville 1.6 in
- Lehigh Valley International 1.5 in
- Germansville 1.0 in
- Salisbury Township 0.5 in
Monroe County
- Mount Pocono 3.3 in
- Pocono Pines 2.5 in
Montgomery County
- East Norriton 2.2 in
- Willow Grove 1.6 in
- Norristown 1.6 in
- Stowe 0.7 in
Northampton County
- Nazareth 2.6 in
Philadelphia County
- Bustleton 2.0 in
- Philadelphia International 1.5 in
How much snow has fallen in New Jersey?
Atlantic County
- Brigantine 4.1 in
- Buena Vista Township 3.0 in
- Atlantic City International 2.6 in
- Atlantic City 2.4 in
- Hammonton 1.8 in
- Somers Point 1.7 in
- Galloway Township 0.5 in
Burlington County
- Chesterfield 4.3 in
- Lumberton 3.5 in
- Mount Holly WFO 2.8 in
- Lake Pine 1.0 in
- Columbus 1.0 in
- • Camden County
- Cherry Hill 3.5 in
- Blackwood 2.5 in
- Lindenwold 2.0 in
Cape May County
- Ocean View 3.0 in
Cumberland County
- Vineland 2.0 in
Mercer County
- Trenton Mercer Airport 2.8 in
- Pennington 1.5 in
Middlesex County
- Jamesburg 3.0 in
- East Brunswick 3.0 in
- Metuchen 2.2 in
- North Brunswick 1.5 in
- Perth Amboy 1.5 in
Monmouth County
- Freehold 2.0 in
- Tinton Falls 1.9 in
- Oakhurst 1.0 in
Ocean County
- Toms River 3.0 in
- Barnegat Township 2.1 in
- Brick 1.8 in
- Little Egg Harbor Township 1.0 in
How much snow has fallen in Delaware?
Kent County
- Harrington 5.0 in
- Magnolia 3.0 in
New Castle County
- New Castle County Airport 0.6 in
Sussex County
- Harbeson 2.7 in
- Georgetown 2.2 in
- Belltown 2.0 in
- Bethel 1.0 in