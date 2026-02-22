Philadelphia snow totals: Here's how much has fallen so far in PA, NJ, DE

The Brief A late weekend winter storm is expected to bring blizzard-like conditions and up to two feet of snow to parts of the region. The National Weather Service has begun sharing snowfall totals so far with the storm expected to continue through Monday morning. The highest snowfall totals are expected in coastal New Jersey.



A major winter storm is expected to bring more than a foot of snow to parts of the area by Monday morning.

Snowfall began early Sunday afternoon for most after turning over from morning rain. Winds began picking up later in the evening, particularly in coastal New Jersey where blizzard-like conditions are expected. Blizzard warnings are in effect for coastal New Jersey and parts southeastern Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia.

This storm is what the FOX 29 Weather Authority team likes to call an ‘upside down storm’ with coastal areas expected to see the highest snow accumulations, and to the north and west of the I-95 corridor only expected to see a few inches.

Sunday evening, the National Weather Service began sharing reported snow totals from across the region.

Below is a look at how much snow has been reported as of 7:15 p.m. Sunday evening.

How much snow has fallen in Pennsylvania?

Berks County

Huffs Church 1.6 in

Reading Regional Airport 0.7 in

Bucks County

Hilltown Township 1.5 in

Tullytown 0.5 in

Chester County

Jennersville 2.8 in

West Chester 1.5 in

Exton 1.4 in

East Nantmeal Township 1.3 in

East Nottingham Township 1.0 in

Lehigh County

Whitehall Township 2.2 in

Wescosville 1.6 in

Lehigh Valley International 1.5 in

Germansville 1.0 in

Salisbury Township 0.5 in

Monroe County

Mount Pocono 3.3 in

Pocono Pines 2.5 in

Montgomery County

East Norriton 2.2 in

Willow Grove 1.6 in

Norristown 1.6 in

Stowe 0.7 in

Northampton County

Nazareth 2.6 in

Philadelphia County

Bustleton 2.0 in

Philadelphia International 1.5 in

How much snow has fallen in New Jersey?

Atlantic County

Brigantine 4.1 in

Buena Vista Township 3.0 in

Atlantic City International 2.6 in

Atlantic City 2.4 in

Hammonton 1.8 in

Somers Point 1.7 in

Galloway Township 0.5 in

Burlington County

Chesterfield 4.3 in

Lumberton 3.5 in

Mount Holly WFO 2.8 in

Lake Pine 1.0 in

Columbus 1.0 in

• Camden County

Cherry Hill 3.5 in

Blackwood 2.5 in

Lindenwold 2.0 in

Cape May County

Ocean View 3.0 in

Cumberland County

Vineland 2.0 in

Mercer County

Trenton Mercer Airport 2.8 in

Pennington 1.5 in

Middlesex County

Jamesburg 3.0 in

East Brunswick 3.0 in

Metuchen 2.2 in

North Brunswick 1.5 in

Perth Amboy 1.5 in

Monmouth County

Freehold 2.0 in

Tinton Falls 1.9 in

Oakhurst 1.0 in

Ocean County

Toms River 3.0 in

Barnegat Township 2.1 in

Brick 1.8 in

Little Egg Harbor Township 1.0 in

How much snow has fallen in Delaware?

Kent County

Harrington 5.0 in

Magnolia 3.0 in

Harrington 2.6 in

New Castle County

New Castle County Airport 0.6 in

