Chipotle Mexican Grill offers BOGO meals to nurses on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill will offer nurses buy-one, get-one entrees on Tuesday for Nurse Appreciation Day.

Nurses can visit Chipotle at any time of day on Tuesday to take advantage of the one-day promotion. They must bring in a valid work ID and this offer is valid for in-restaurant orders only.

Nurses are limited to one free item per nurse ID. All types of nurses are welcomed.

In a press release, Chipotle Mexican Grill said that "nurses are some of the most hardworking individuals" and that they want to "recognize these dedicated professionals."