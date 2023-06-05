Chris Rock catches alleged trespasser on fire escape of his NYC home: source

article

Chris Rock caught a trespasser on the fire escape of his New York City apartment, a law enforcement source tells Fox News Digital.

The comedian told police "an unknown person went on to his fire escape."

The source confirmed the person "didn't attempt to gain entry, but Rock said he saw him filming."

New York City Police Department officials confirmed an incident was reported on Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m.

The perpetrator "fled in a white Mercedes," according to the law enforcement source.

"The victim states he observed through his window an individual outside on the fire escape," the NYPD report stated. "The man appeared to be filming."

"When officers arrived, the individual had fled the scene."

Authorities confirmed no arrests have been made yet, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Rock's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The former "Saturday Night Live" sketch comic finally addressed the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap during his own Netflix special aired in March.Rock was famously hit across the face by Smith before presenting an award during the live telecast of the 94th Academy Awards after he told a joke about Jada.

Smith stormed the stage after Rock joked about Jada's bald head in a reference to "G.I. Jane." Pinkett Smith had previously discussed her struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

Rock tested out bits on the road last summer with Dave Chappelle and Kevin Hart.

