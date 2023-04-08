DSP: Christiana Mall closed as state troopers conduct shooting investigation

article

The Christiana Mall is closed due to a shooting investigation, Delaware State Police announced.

The incident started Saturday evening, right before 7 p.m.

Delaware State Police stated they were on site at the mall, conducting an investigation on a reported shooting incident.

The mall has been evacuated and will be closed for the rest of the night.

Delaware Department of Transportation tweeted that all entrances to the mall were closed Saturday evening, due to the heavy police presence at the scene.

No other details have been released regarding the situation.