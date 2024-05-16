Human remains found in 1 of 3 vehicles pulled from Cooper River in Pennsauken: officials

An investigation into the disturbing findings in Cooper River continues as three vehicles are pulled from the water, one containing human remains.

A heavy police presence filled the banks of Cooper River late Thursday afternoon around 5 p.m. after two vehicles were recovered from the river located north of the Camden County driving range.

By Friday, law enforcement had pulled an additional vehicle from its watery grave and recovered human remains from the driver’s side of one of those vehicles.

Identification of the remains will be made after completion of DNA testing.

No further details were released regarding the investigation.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office ask anyone with any information to contact Detective Ryan Durham at 856-225-5127 or Detective Ryan Hurley of the Pennsauken Police Department at 609-922-9023. Additionally, tips can be sent to CAMDEN TIPS.