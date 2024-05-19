2 airlifted to hospital following fire, possible explosion in Chester County

article

Two people were airlifted to local hospitals following a house fire in Upper Oxford Township on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Limestone Road around 9:10 a.m. for a report of a fire and possible explosion.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and observed heavy flames coming from the second floor of the home.

Two people were airlifted from the scene to local hospitals. Authorities have not yet released information on their conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.