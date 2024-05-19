4 sought after deadly shooting outside Chinese restaurant in West Philadelphia: police

A man is dead after police say four men opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia in another instance of weekend gun violence.

The unidentified victim was found in front of a Chinese restaurant on the 5400 block of Baltimore Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday.

He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and died a short time later at a local hospital.

Police say they are searching for four male shooters who fled the scene in a dark sedan with heavily tinted windows.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.