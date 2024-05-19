4 sought after deadly shooting outside Chinese restaurant in West Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after police say four men opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia in another instance of weekend gun violence.
The unidentified victim was found in front of a Chinese restaurant on the 5400 block of Baltimore Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday.
He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and died a short time later at a local hospital.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man arrested, charged in 2023 Haddonfield arson: officials
- Family speaks out after teen shot and killed in Delaware County
- Man accused of killing and dismembering roommate in Lehigh County
Police say they are searching for four male shooters who fled the scene in a dark sedan with heavily tinted windows.
The motive for the shooting is still unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.