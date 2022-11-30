Expand / Collapse search

Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Published 
Updated 2:56PM
Entertainment
Associated Press
Fleetwood Mac At The LA Forum article

British musician Christine McVie of the group Fleetwood Mac performs onstage at the Los Angeles Forum, Inglewood, California, December 6, 1979. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

Christine McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits, has died at 79.

The band announced her death on social media Wednesday, saying "there are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie."

"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure," the statement read. "She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life."

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates. 