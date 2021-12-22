Suspect in Texas rapper Chucky Trill's shooting death arrested at Atlanta airport

article

A man suspected of fatally shooting a Texas rapper on Interstate 85 in March was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said authorities arrested James Edwards Thomas, who faces malice murder and aggravated assault charges in the death of Corey Detiege, also known as rapper Chucky Trill.

Multiple law enforcement officials Thomas into custody as he exited a plane. He’s at Gwinnett County Jail without bond, officials say.

It’s still unclear if or why Detiege was targeted. There were other people in the vehicle, police said.

Investigators said on March 5 officers arrived at around 3 a.m. 15 miles north of Atlanta on I-85 southbound to find 33-year-old Detiege, of Sugar Land, Texas, with at least one gunshot wound. Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Detiege was in town for a virtual performance as part of the NBA All-Star weekend, his manager confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta.

His agent said the rapper had been making a name for himself in the Houston area.

