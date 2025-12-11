City to add second trash pick-up day in North Philadelphia in 2026

The Brief North Philadelphia will get a second trash pick-up day starting in 2026 as part of an initiative to clean up the city. The program has already rolled out in Center City and South Philadelphia, and has reduced litter and illegal dumping. The second trash day will happen three days after the neighborhood's regular pick-up day.



Philadelphia says it will expand one of its most successful initiatives in reducing illegal dumping and litter to one of its largest neighborhoods in 2026.

What we know:

Starting Jan. 5, North Philadelphia will add a second trash pick-up day as part of a $11M effort to enhance cleanliness in the city.

The program was initially launched in Center City and South Philadelphia and officials say it has reduced illegal dumping and litter by 15% to 20%.

Officials say the second trash pick-up day will cover areas from Vine Street to Hunting Park Avenue, and Vine Street to Glenwood Avenue.

The second trash pick-up day will happen three days after the neighborhood's regular pick-up day, and will not include recycling pick-up.

The program included an additional investment of $7M in trash trucks to support the initiative's expansion.

What you can do:

The city is urging patience as the program has previously experienced inconsistences in its rollout elsewhere in the city.

"A learning curve is expected for North Philadelphia crews," officials said in a press release.

The city assures that any missed trash or recycling should be reported by calling 311, and will be picked up within 24 hours.

Residents are asked to place their trash and recycling at the curb after 5 p.m. in the fall/winter and after 7 p.m. in the spring/summer.