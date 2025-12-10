Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small's trial day 3: Hospital staff testifies

The Brief Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small is on trial for child endangerment and aggravated assault. His daughter accused him of physical and mental abuse, including an incident with a broom. Hospital staff testified, revealing no injuries were found after the alleged incident.



The trial of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small continues, with testimony shedding light on serious allegations against him.

Trial enters third day

What we know:

Mayor Marty Small faces charges of child endangerment and aggravated assault.

His daughter, who was 15 at the time, accused him of repeated abuse.

She claimed he beat her with a broom until she lost consciousness, though later testimony suggested she was hit with the broom's soft bristles.

The prosecution presented evidence, including a voicemail from Small to his wife, Dr. Laquetta Small, after a heated interaction with their daughter.

In the voicemail, Small expressed frustration, saying, "I can’t take this girl no more… she’s gonna get me put in jail," and, "This little girl is out of her f-ing mind and you better come get her."

Hospital staff testimony

What they're saying:

A nurse practitioner testified that during a January 2024 emergency room visit, the teen complained of headaches and chest pains.

However, she told hospital staff she had been running with her brother and fell, not mentioning any broom incident.

Despite several tests, no injuries were found.

When directly asked if she was a victim of abuse, the teen indicated no.

Timeline:

Trial Day 1

Trial Day 2