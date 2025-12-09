Expand / Collapse search

Teen boy and man shot and killed in Germantown: police

Published  December 9, 2025 7:42pm EST
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Philadelphia Police responded to a shooting on West Queen Lane in Germantown Tuesday.
    • Police say a 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were killed.
    • The investigation is ongoing with one person still at large. 

PHILADELPHIA - A shooting on West Queen Lane has left two people dead, prompting an ongoing investigation by Philadelphia police. 

What we know:

Police arrived at the scene on the 500 block of West Queen Lane just after 5 p.m. 

They found a 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. 

Both were transported to Temple University Hospital, where they were pronounced dead shortly after arrival. 

The shooting occurred near a vehicle registered to the 30-year-old victim. 

Witnesses reported that the victims were involved in a transaction that escalated into gunfire. 

Police found 11 shell casings at the scene, indicating the use of both a rifle and a handgun. 

What they're saying:

"We believe this might have been a shootout between the two individuals," said a police spokesperson. 

A witness is cooperating with police, and surveillance footage from nearby businesses is being reviewed. 

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and police are still searching for a suspect described as a thin male wearing dark clothing. 

The nature of the transaction that led to the shooting is also unknown. 

The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Police Department.

