Teen boy and man shot and killed in Germantown: police
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting on West Queen Lane has left two people dead, prompting an ongoing investigation by Philadelphia police.
What we know:
Police arrived at the scene on the 500 block of West Queen Lane just after 5 p.m.
They found a 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds.
Both were transported to Temple University Hospital, where they were pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
The shooting occurred near a vehicle registered to the 30-year-old victim.
Witnesses reported that the victims were involved in a transaction that escalated into gunfire.
Police found 11 shell casings at the scene, indicating the use of both a rifle and a handgun.
What they're saying:
"We believe this might have been a shootout between the two individuals," said a police spokesperson.
A witness is cooperating with police, and surveillance footage from nearby businesses is being reviewed.
What we don't know:
The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and police are still searching for a suspect described as a thin male wearing dark clothing.
The nature of the transaction that led to the shooting is also unknown.
The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Police Department.