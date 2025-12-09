Teen boy and man shot and killed in Germantown: police

The Brief Philadelphia Police responded to a shooting on West Queen Lane in Germantown Tuesday. Police say a 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were killed. The investigation is ongoing with one person still at large.



A shooting on West Queen Lane has left two people dead, prompting an ongoing investigation by Philadelphia police.

What we know:

Police arrived at the scene on the 500 block of West Queen Lane just after 5 p.m.

They found a 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to Temple University Hospital, where they were pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The shooting occurred near a vehicle registered to the 30-year-old victim.

Witnesses reported that the victims were involved in a transaction that escalated into gunfire.

Police found 11 shell casings at the scene, indicating the use of both a rifle and a handgun.

What they're saying:

"We believe this might have been a shootout between the two individuals," said a police spokesperson.

A witness is cooperating with police, and surveillance footage from nearby businesses is being reviewed.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and police are still searching for a suspect described as a thin male wearing dark clothing.

The nature of the transaction that led to the shooting is also unknown.