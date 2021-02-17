Philadelphia launches interactive map to track treatment of roads during winter storms

Just in time for this latest winter storm, Philadelphia launched a plow tracker website where you can track real-time plowing and salting operations.

Residents can find out if their block will be treated by entering their address and can find out how long it has been since the last service was rendered.

"The recent back-to-back snow events demonstrates how winter weather can be unpredictable," said Mayor Jim Kenney. "With PlowPHL residents now have near real-time access to track how the City responds and treats roadways during any type of snow event. This new tool further demonstrates our Administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability in City services."

