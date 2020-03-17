City of Philadelphia orders non-essential businesses closed; PPA announces adjustments during COVID-19 pandemic

The City of Philadelphia has ordered all non-essential businesses closed as the city continues to combat the coronavirus outbreak. But what exactly is considered non-essential in the first place? Turns out, not a lot.

The following list is considered essential by the city:

– Supermarkets and grocery stores

– Big box stores

– Pharmacies

– Discount stores, mini-markets, and non-specialized food stores

– Daycare centers

Advertisement

– Hardware stores

– Gas stations

– Banks

– Post Offices

– Laundromats and dry cleaners

– Veterinary clinics for domestic pets and pet stores

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Most businesses have taken the route of letting customers know they're opened, however, they can't come in.

Jayne MilGrim even had to drop off and pick up her dog at recently opened Heart and Paw at the door because they were not allowing dog owners to come in.

“I know he’s in good hands. I trust them.They’re a local business, so I wanted to support them as long as they were open.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

Wolf orders shutdown of all non-essential businesses in Pennsylvania

Restaurants, bars closed in 5 Pa. counties due to COVID-19

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

The city said if you're a small business and dont know whether or not you can stay open, you can email vbeoc@phila.gov to find out.

Another drastic change announced is the suspension of enforcing metered parking tickets throughout the city, effective immediately. However, the Philadelphia Parking Authority does not want this to be taken advantage of.

“Please be respectful of the need for people to access those spots. Don’t think of it as I now own this spot and i’m not moving. That’s not going to be helpful in delivering services. If we find safety violations, we’re definitely going to enforce those and you could be towed," PPA Executive Director Scott Petri said during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

The Parking Violations Branch and PPA administrative offices will be closed starting March 17 and will reopen on Monday, March 30.

Also, beginning Tuesday, March 17, there will be no convenience fees for online ticket payments.

For more information on the PPA's adjustments, please click here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP