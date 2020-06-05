City officials announce road closures ahead of planned demonstrations Saturday

article

City officials have announced multiple street closures in Philadelphia ahead of planned demonstrations scheduled for Saturday.

Starting at 11 a.m., vehicular traffic will be prohibited from Callowhill Street to South Street from the Delaware River to Schuylkill River in Center City. In addition, I-676 will be closed in both directions from I-95 to I-76 starting at 11 a.m.



The Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 5 a.m. from 22nd Street to the Art Museum.



Due to demonstration activity in the area of Center City and the Art Museum, SEPTA expects bus routes to be temporarily detoured as streets are closed. The Broad Street Line and Market Frankford Lines will continue to run on their normal schedule (except for stations closed due to COVID-19).

The Benjamin Franklin Bridge will remain open and PATCO will run a normal schedule.

No word on if a citywide curfew will be implemented this weekend.

For the latest updates on SEPTA service, check SEPTA.org.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP