Coast Guard: Man rescued from disabled sailboat off NJ

article

Coast Guard officials say a man was rescued from a disabled sailboat off the coast of New Jersey after another vessel heard his distress call.

The tanker vessel Hellas Poseidon reported at 5:15 pm. Friday that the crew had overheard a distress call and spotted smoke that led them to the 25-foot sailboat Serena about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Cape May.

Officials said the boat was taking on water and had damaged communications following an electrical fire in heavy seas.

A plane and helicopter were sent and a rescue swimmer met the man in the water and hoisted him to safety. Video surfaced online of the dramatic rescue.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP