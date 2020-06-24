Coast Guard unloads more than 3 tons of cocaine in Florida

The US Coast Guard unloaded some 6,800 pounds of cocaine at Port Everglades, Florida on June 23, a week after the $100 million-plus haul was seized off the shores of Costa Rica.

This footage shows crew on the Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant offloading the drugs, which an accompanying statement said were bundled into a total of 122 bales.

The Coast Guard said the cocaine was seized in two operations off the coast of Limon, Costa Rica, on June 15. According to press reports, an initial interdiction yielded 77 bales, while a second turned up 45.

Earlier in June, drugs worth an estimated $408 million were offloaded at Port Everglades, according to local media reports.