Tredyffrin Township targets landlords after issues with Villanova student renters

The Brief Tredyffrin Township officials unanimously voted to put more enforcement pressure on landlords of student housing during a public meeting Monday. The new ordinance requires landlords to address confirmed complaints about unruly student tenants and report steps taken. Residents have mixed reactions to the ordinance.



Tredyffrin Township's Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a new ordinance Monday aimed at curbing unruly behavior by holding landlords responsible for their student tenants, according to township officials.

The move is in response to concerns about disruptive activity tied to Villanova University students renting on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

What we know:

Landlords renting properties to students are now held accountable for confirmed violations by tenants, including threatening or violent actions, public disturbances and other disruptive behaviors described by township officials.

The ordinance states that landlords have 10 days from receiving a written notice to correct any reported violation and must file a report within 20 days detailing corrective actions.

Long-time residents say the problems are concentrated in certain houses, not across all student housing.

"There’s days I wake up and there’s just beer bottles, trash all over coming up the street… I back my mom up in saying they’re not going to do anything," said Torri Wells, a resident on the block.

The other side:

Some landlords in the township say they already take steps to ensure proper behavior among their tenants.

"I tell my tenants live in this neighborhood like as if your parents were living in this neighborhood…If you’re already doing what you’re supposed to do, it just means they’re kind of cracking down a little more. My boys are on their p’s and q’s," said Jeff Hilliard, who owns one of the 10 registered student houses in Tredyffrin Township.

Residents like Gary Simpson believe the new rules are appropriate, saying, "I think that’s how it should be. It’s always the landlord’s problem, they own the property."

Others remain unsure the changes will prompt students or landlords to alter their behavior.

How the ordinance will work in practice

A unanimous public vote by the township's board now means landlords who fail to address tenant misconduct can be taken to court.

"Eventually, that light’s going to click. Because every time we get a complaint and if it can be confirmed, then we’re going to let her know and they’re going to be in court," said Carlotta Johnston-Pugh.

The ordinance does not exempt students from facing consequences for their actions, officials said. There are currently 10 registered student houses in the township, which are grandfathered in based on Monday's meeting.