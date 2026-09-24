Mid-Atlantic coastal storm: Live cameras of New Jersey, Delaware shore points

The Brief A coastal storm is expected to bring strong winds and flooding to areas along the New Jersey and Delaware beaches. Forecasters say "one to two feet of inundation above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways." Live cameras from New Jersey and Delaware shore points can be found below.



The New Jersey and Delaware beaches are bracing for a coastal storm that will bring damaging winds and significant flooding.

The storm, which could officially become a nor'easter on Thursday, will last through the weekend and impact coastal areas along the Mid-Atlantic coast.

Coastal Storm Forecast

What we know:

Meteorologists say winds are already gusting up to 30 miles per hour along the shore and are expected to increase by about 10 miles an hour over the next few days, reaching their peak Saturday night into Sunday.

By Sunday, gusts could reach up to 55 miles an hour along the coast and 50 miles an hour in places like Lewes on Saturday.

The National Weather Service warns that a wind advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for New Jersey and Delaware beaches. The advisory predicts northeast winds of 25 to 35 miles an hour with gusts potentially up to 45 miles an hour, which could cause unsecured objects to blow around and a few power outages.

Local officials expect "one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways," according to the National Weather Service.

The agencies say moderate coastal flooding will start with Wednesday afternoon’s high tide cycle and could continue through at least Friday night, possibly longer.

For the Delaware River at Philadelphia, minor flooding is expected during high tides Wednesday night and Thursday, with moderate flooding forecast Friday and Saturday mornings. Back bay areas in New Jersey and Delaware, including Barnegat Bay, Shrewsbury River, and Indian River Bay, face some of the most significant tidal flooding risks.

Live cameras

What you can do:

Watch as the storm rolls in by using the live cameras below. From Atlantic City to Wildwood to Cape May and Rehoboth Beach, you can see how the storm is impacting the shore points in our area.

Atlantic City

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Cape May

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Ocean City

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Rehoboth Beach

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Stone Harbor

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Wildwood

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