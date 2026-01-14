Cold and flu symptoms keep Pennsylvania hospitals busy despite drop in flu cases

The Brief Flu activity is dropping quickly in Pennsylvania, but health systems are still busy with patients showing cold and flu symptoms. Doctors recommend managing mild symptoms at home, but say to seek care if symptoms become severe. Health experts warn the flu could pick up again next week.



The PA Department of Health said flu activity is falling fast across Pennsylvania, but hospitals and clinics in the Delaware Valley are still seeing a steady stream of people with cold and flu-like symptoms.

Pharmacies see high demand for cold and flu relief

Many people are turning to local pharmacies for over-the-counter relief as cold and flu season continues. Ruth Turzanski, lead technician at Pickwick Pharmacy, said, "The best option is a DayQuil or a NyQuil, Tylenol for any aches and pains, covers whatever else you need and helps you get through the day."

Bozena Blich, who has been sick in bed for five days, described her symptoms and said it was affecting her everywhere including her head, neck and ears.

Katherine Pena said the illness spread to her twin boys and lasted about two weeks. "It has been very severe honestly, I had it a couple weeks ago," said Pena. "It lasted approximately two weeks but I still have a cough that comes and goes, and my doctor told me it could take up two weeks for it to go away."

Health systems are seeing more patients with respiratory symptoms, and some hospitals are busier due to recent facility closures in the region.

Doctors urge caution for severe symptoms

Dr. Claiborne Childs of Lankenau Medical Center said, "There have been a number of factors in the region that really impacted volume and capacity. Some closures of some local health systems has been the overarching impact around a lot of hospitals in the area, tag on top of that the typical increase in volume that you see this time of year with respiratory viruses out there."

Maureen Pisano of Virtua Health in South Jersey said, "From October – January, the number of respiratory illness-related visits at Virtua emergency rooms is 200 higher than for the same period during the previous year."

Priyanka Dixit-Patel of ChristianaCare in Delaware encouraged people with mild symptoms to use resources like ChristianaCare’s Cough and Cold Line for guidance and to avoid unnecessary emergency room visits.

Doctors say if symptoms become severe—such as trouble breathing, chest pain, high fever that won’t go down, or dehydration—patients should seek care right away.

"If any of those things that are more concerning develop, you should seek medical care. There are some people who developed the flu or get other respiratory viruses that become so severe they have to be hospitalized and treated in the hospital. Be mindful of the more vulnerable populations. So thinking about our children and older adults who are always at higher risk for any infections, and as result at higher risk of complications of any infections," said Dr. Childs.

Parents and caregivers are staying alert as flu season continues. "If you’ve got a little one in school it’s like every other week. The kids are coming home sick. You know it’s just constant. A lady just picked up [medication] outside. She didn’t come in because her kid is sick," said Turzanski.

Many are hoping the worst is over, but with kids in daycare, some say anything is possible.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how much flu activity will increase next week or when the season will officially wind down.