Weather Authority: Cold Friday night leads into bitter cold Saturday with some snow showers

It’s a shock to the system across the Delaware Valley as temperatures begin to plummet and winds gust Friday.

Overnight into Saturday morning will be cold, as temperatures fall in most locales to the low to mid 20s, while temps in the Poconos will drop into the teens.

Saturday will be a cold one with temps not reaching much past freezing, and wind chills making it feel as if it is in the 20s all day.

Along with the bitter temps, a burst of very light snow is likely, in the early afternoon through about 4 p.m. Areas to the south and east of Philly are more likely to see the quick moving snow, though a little it may be seen by all. There will likely be no problems as the roadways will be mainly wet. Just a dusting of snow is expected.

Sunday rebounds into the lower 50s, and looking into next week, temps will range from the mid-40s Monday to the lower 60s for Thursday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 25

SATURDAY: Light snow. High: 35, Low: 29

SUNDAY: Not as cold. High: 52, Low: 34

MONDAY: Shower chance. High: 45, Low: 38

TUESDAY: Mild again. High: 54, Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: March begins. High: 53, Low: 43

THURSDAY: Shower chance. High: 62, Low: 41