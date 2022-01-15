Colleyville hostage situation: Police negotiating with man at Congregation Beth Israel

Authorities said a man has apparently taken hostages during services at a synagogue in Colleyville on Saturday.

Colleyville police are on scene of a SWAT operation in the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road and are asking those in the area to evacuate.

Police units are near the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue.

The FBI is on scene assisting police with the situation.

At least four hostages were believed to be inside the synagogue, according to two law enforcement officials who were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. The synagogue’s rabbi was believed to be among the hostages, one of the officials said.

FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont said an FBI SWAT team was also at the scene and that crisis negotiators had been communicating with someone inside the synagogue. But she could not say whether the person was armed and she declined to describe what the person had said to authorities, citing operational sensitivity.

It's unclear if the person is armed, or how many people are inside.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett tweeted that he is "closely monitoring" the hostage situation and "we pray for the safety of the hostages and rescuers."

The Associated Press contributed to this report