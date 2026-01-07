Collingdale police chief on administrative leave amid work hour dispute

The Brief Collingdale Police Chief Shanee Mitchell is on administrative leave for not adhering to her work schedule. Her attorney claims she has a flexible schedule and plans to sue the borough. Mitchell, the town's first female African American chief, recently received a Citizen Award.



Shanee Mitchell, the first female African American police chief in Collingdale, is currently on administrative leave. The decision comes amid controversy over her work schedule.

What we know:

Shanee Mitchell was placed on paid administrative leave for allegedly not adhering to her required work schedule of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Her attorney, Mark Schwartz, argues that her contract allows for flexible hours.

Mitchell was reportedly asked to leave her office at the Collingdale Police Department and to turn in her badge and gun.

Similar complaints about her work hours were made during her previous role as chief of the Selinsgrove Police Department.

Local perspective:

Residents of Collingdale have expressed concerns over the situation.

Chris Katalinas from Darby commented on the need for help in the area, while Theo Tsahourides questioned Mitchell's absence and the lack of communication.

Mitchell's attorney claims the decision to place her on leave is politically motivated by a newly elected board.

Schwartz plans to file a lawsuit against the borough, questioning the timing of the decision, especially since Mitchell was recently honored with the town's first Citizen Award.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the situation will unfold and what the outcome of the potential lawsuit might be.