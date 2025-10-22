41-year-old man charged in deadly NJ Turnpike crash that killed 4 teens

article

The Brief Four people were killed in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Carneys Point Township on Oct. 19. A 41-year-old Colorado man has now been charged in connection with the incident. The investigation remains active, and additional charges may be filed.



A Colorado man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide, following a crash that killed four people on the New Jersey Turnpike in Salem County, according to state police.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19, in the southbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike near milepost 1.3 in Carneys Point Township, Salem County.

According to the New Jersey State Police, multiple vehicles were involved in the collision. Four passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have been identified as:

19-year-old Yaakov Kilberg of Spring Valley, New York

18-year-old Aharon Lebovits of Monsey, New York

18-year-old Shlomo Cohen of Monsey, New York

18-year-old Chaim Grossman of Spring Valley, New York

All four were traveling together in a minivan when the crash happened, according to police.

The Charges

On Oct. 21, state police charged 41-year-old Christopher Neff of Westminster, Colorado, in connection with the fatal crash.

Neff faces the following charges:

Four counts of Aggravated Manslaughter (1st Degree)

Four counts of Vehicular Homicide (2nd Degree)

Unlawful Possession of a Handgun (2nd Degree)

Possession of Hollow Point Ammunition (4th Degree)

Police said Neff remains in custody at a hospital due to injuries he sustained during the crash. Officials noted that additional charges may be pending as the investigation continues.

What's next:

The New Jersey State Police are continuing to investigate what caused the crash and whether any contributing factors — including speed or impairment — played a role.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NJSP Troop "A" Criminal Investigation Office.