4 killed in NJ Turnpike crash in Carneys Point Township

A driver going the wrong way on the New Jersey Turnpike early this morning crashed, leaving four people dead, according to New Jersey State Police.

What we know:

Officials say the crash occurred at about 1 a.m. in Carneys Point Township. A Dodge pickup truck was reportedly heading northbound in the southbound lanes when it collided with a Mazda SUV carrying four young men.

Shortly after the initial crash, state police say a Freightliner tractor-trailer hit the Mazda as well, as the crash pushed the vehicle into the tractor-trailer's line of drive.

The four men who died have been identified by state police as Yaakov Kilberg, 19, Aharon Lebovits, 18, Shlomo Cohen, 18 and Chaim Grossman, 18. The first three men were reportedly from Lakewood, N.J., and Grossman was from Fallsburg, New York.

The driver of the Dodge has been identified by officials as Christopher Neff, of Westminster, Colorado. He also sustained serious injuries. The driver of the Freightliner was left uninjured.

The Carneys Point Fire Dept. & Rescue Squad extended their "sincere appreciation" to their crew for their efforts in responding to the crash in a statement posted to Facebook Sunday afternoon.

"A special thank you to our EMS, Rescue, and Engine crews, Fire Police, Pedricktown EMS, Life Support Units 5 and 100, and the Auburn Fire Company for their professionalism and teamwork throughout this tragic incident," the statement reads. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of all those affected."

The crash remains under investigation at this time.