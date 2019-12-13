Colorado mom lets porch pirates take out her trash with decoy packages: 'They deserve it'

A Colorado woman reportedly gave some porch pirates a taste of their own medicine this week by leaving trash-filled Amazon packages outside her front door.

Christine Hyatt told KKTV in Colorado Springs that thieves have stolen at least 20 packages from her porch and last Wednesday was the third time she was able to dupe the criminals into removing her garbage for free.

"We forgot to set our trash out for Thanksgiving, so we were overflowing with trash," she told the station. "I've had packages stolen and I went, 'You know what? I have extra boxes -- let's see if someone will take our trash!'"

Hyatt said the thefts are more than just inconvenient. Among the items that have been stolen was her daughter’s diabetes medication.

"She can't afford to have her own medication stolen just because people are jerks," Hyatt said. "This is my way of fighting back."

In her next package, Hyatt plans to include cigarette butts, kitty litter and fast-food wrappers, KKTV reported.

"My daughter told me that it was gross," Hyatt said. "But they deserve it."

