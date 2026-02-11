Philadelphia weather: Winter warm-up ahead with temps nearing 50s this weekend

A much-needed winter warm-up is ahead for the Philadelphia area, with temperatures expected to hit the upper 40s during the weekend.

What we know:

Leftover snow and ice: Your days are numbered.

Forecasters don't expect temperatures to dip below the freezing point in Philadelphia for the foreseeable future.

But before the winter warm-up hits its stride, forecasters expect a winter chill to remain in the air through Friday. Temperatures on Wednesday will climb above 40 degrees, before dipping back into the upper 30s.

Sunshine and highs around 50 degrees on Saturday – Valentine's Day – will feel like a tropical escape for Philadelphia-area residents who have endured brutal subzero temperatures over the last few weeks.

What's next:

The balmy temperatures will last Sunday with some afternoon rain possible. Precipitation could linger into Monday as temperatures continue to climb into the 50s.