Community book-sharing library vandalized in Manayunk; residents speak out

The Brief A community book-sharing library in Manayunk was vandalized late Saturday night, according to neighbors. Residents quickly rallied, with a neighbor rebuilding the library within 24 hours. The act of kindness has restored both the library and community spirit, but the person responsible for the damage is still unknown.



A beloved community library box on Boone Street in Manayunk was destroyed over the weekend, but one neighbor stepped up to rebuild it in less than a day.

Neighbor rebuilds after vandalism leaves community library in pieces

What we know:

The library, called "Our Little Library," was put up about a year and a half ago on Terry Kaymak’s property as a community project.

Kaymak said, "I put a clear coat on it. A neighbor, Steve, put some roofing on it." Books were regularly traded, and Kaymak described it as "fun to see every day who was bringing what, trying to figure out who was reading all those mystery novels. There was a whole series at one time."

Kaymak shared news of the destruction in a Roxborough Facebook group, calling it a "eulogy post." She said, "everybody was quite upset."

Pieces of the original library, including a wooden slab and the roof, were left scattered on the block.

Kaymak said, "the top was here. The bottom was here. The rest was in the street, broken into pieces. A neighbor’s table was shattered the glass shattered and thrown on top of it. The books were all over."

The vandalism is believed to have happened late Saturday night after neighbors heard a loud noise and came outside to investigate.

The quick response from neighbors highlights the strong sense of community in Manayunk.

Steve Furtak, a local roofer who had helped with the original library, said, "once I saw that my wife told me about it. I had to do something about it." He salvaged parts from the trash and rebuilt the box, using a television screen for the front and adding a commercial roof. Kaymak said, "it wasn’t even 24 hours when another neighbor messaged me that Steve was out here hanging a box."

Furtak said, "it upset me a lot because Terry is one of the nicest people I’ve ever known." His sons, 10-year-old Stevey and 6-year-old Frankie, have donated many books to the library. Frankie said, "I love you Terry," and Stevey added, "I’m so proud of him. I would pay him everything in my room that I do not go in anymore."

Kaymak urged, "don’t destroy people’s property. You never know who you’re going to hurt."

The library’s return has brought relief and happiness back to the neighborhood.

Timeline:

The library was vandalized late Saturday night, according to neighbors who heard a loud noise.

Kaymak posted about the destruction in a Facebook group and received dozens of supportive comments.

Within 24 hours, Furtak rebuilt the library using salvaged materials.

The act of rebuilding the library quickly restored a sense of normalcy and connection for residents.