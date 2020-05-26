Community College of Philadelphia to open fall semester with online classes

article

The Community College of Philadelphia announced Tuesday it plans to hold all online classes and distance learning in the fall. Should circumstances pertaining to the coronavirus change, some face-to-face courses may be offered at a later time during the fall semester, the school said.

The announcement was made during a virtual town hall with with faculty and staff.

“Given the continuing uncertainty regarding long-term COVID-19 forecasts, Community College of Philadelphia has decided that online classes are the safest and best educational option for the fall semester. We are making this decision now to allow faculty adequate time to develop the best remote-learning strategies and to allow students to begin making plans for the fall semester,” Dr. Donald Guy Generals, president of the Community College of Philadelphia, said.

He added, “To the greatest extent possible, the College will continue to offer students a robust college experience with online meetings for student clubs and organizations; special college events; guest speakers and lectures; career services and employment fairs, and more.

The Community College of Philadelphia will continue to expand CCP Cares, which is an online initiative. In addition, they will continue a laptop loan program for students who need them to complete their coursework.

The college is the first school in our area to announce online learning in the fall.

