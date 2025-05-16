Intense storms swamp portions of Delaware County, closing streets due to high water

The Brief A flood-prone street in one Delaware County town looked more like a swimming pool on Friday afternoon after the intense storm. Severe storms lashed the area Friday, from Chester County through the Jersey shore, bringing damaging winds and heavy rain.



The intense storms on Friday flooded out streets and neighborhoods across the region, including in Lansdowne.

What we know:

Lansdowne Chief Ken Rutherford said flooding usually happens on Union Avenue at Fairview Avenue but this time it was worse.

Richard Deshield’s house is feet away from the floodwater and said he came home to it after experiencing flooding at his high school.

"Every time it rains it floods right here but never like that," said Deshield. "The parking lot in front of the school, teachers’ cars got stuck. We had to push them out. A hallway in our school got flooded and we had a lockdown."

Dagemawi Alemayehu pulled his car over during the storm to let it pass but didn’t realize this area was prone to flooding.

"I wanted to like wait it out over here but that was kind of like a mistake," said Alemayehu. "Little bit of water came seeping into the sides. That’s when I was like, ‘Okay, I need to probably get out. I don’t know how much worse this can get.’ By the end it was actually halfway up the seat I’d say."

Alemayehu called his dad for help and luckily after the flooding receded away from his car, it started up again.

"In this case I thought I was going to have to tow it and what not," said Alemayehu. "I’m really glad I was able to start up."

Intense storms:

A borough worker cleared debris away from the storm inlet on Union Avenue making way for the flooding to drain out.

In all, the flooding lasted just over a couple of hours.