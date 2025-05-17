2 adults critical, child, 4, stable after 'hospital case' at West Philadelphia home: officials

article

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition and a child is stable after police were called to a West Philadelphia home for what was initially thought to be a HAZMAT situation, officials said.

What we know:

Philadelphia police rushed to a home on the 5200 block of Webster Street in West Philadelphia Saturday, a little before 10:30, for what officials call a "hospital case."

Medics transported a 20-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where they are listed in critical condition.

A 4-year-old child was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and is listed as stable.

The scene was secured by police. According to authorities, the scene was initially thought to be a HAZMAT situation. That team was eventually cleared, officials said.

What we don't know:

Officials provided no information about what prompted the call in the first place, or information as to what "hospital case" means.

No other details about the situation were released by authorities.