Suspect identified after fatal double shooting at Logan elementary school

The Brief Two teens were shot at a Logan elementary school, killing one of them. Philadelphia police have identified a suspect in the homicide and are asking for help identifying him.



Philadelphia police say they have identified a suspect in the double shooting of two teens at a Philly elementary school, killing one of the two. They are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

What we know:

Thursday evening, two teens were shot, killing one of them, at an elementary school on Lindley Avenue, in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood.

Police are now asking for help identifying a suspect in connection with that fatal double shooting.

They say the suspect was last seen running on Lindley Avenue from Broad Street toward Carlisle Street.

Related article

What you can do:

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting or the suspect is urged to contact Philadelphia police. Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.