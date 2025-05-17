Suspect identified after fatal double shooting at Logan elementary school
LOGAN - Philadelphia police say they have identified a suspect in the double shooting of two teens at a Philly elementary school, killing one of the two. They are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.
What we know:
Thursday evening, two teens were shot, killing one of them, at an elementary school on Lindley Avenue, in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood.
Police are now asking for help identifying a suspect in connection with that fatal double shooting.
They say the suspect was last seen running on Lindley Avenue from Broad Street toward Carlisle Street.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information regarding the shooting or the suspect is urged to contact Philadelphia police. Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.