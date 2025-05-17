Expand / Collapse search

Suspect identified after fatal double shooting at Logan elementary school

By
Published  May 17, 2025 1:24pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
The Brief

    • Two teens were shot at a Logan elementary school, killing one of them.
    • Philadelphia police have identified a suspect in the homicide and are asking for help identifying him.

LOGAN - Philadelphia police say they have identified a suspect in the double shooting of two teens at a Philly elementary school, killing one of the two. They are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

What we know:

Thursday evening, two teens were shot, killing one of them, at an elementary school on Lindley Avenue, in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood.

Police are now asking for help identifying a suspect in connection with that fatal double shooting.

They say the suspect was last seen running on Lindley Avenue from Broad Street toward Carlisle Street.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting or the suspect is urged to contact Philadelphia police. Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

