Community rallies around residents affected by South Philly gas explosion, fire

In the aftermath of a gas explosion and subsequent fire that left numerous families displaced, the South Philly community has begun rallying around those families to make sure they have everything they need.

Restaurant and business owners in the neighborhoods have started a drive to offer free meals to those affected by the fire.

Anotnio's Deli was on scene Friday afternoon delivering a platter of hoagies for emergency crews and first responders.

"They're all outside, it's cold out, so we're just giving back," Sam Sawan of Antonio's Deli said.

Mike's BBQ on 11th and Morris Streets is offering free gift cards to those affected by the devistation. They are also accepting cash donations, clothing and blankets.

The Dutch, on 2nd and Cross Street, has donated 20 $20 gift cards to Mike's BBQ effort.

"It's a small community," Rebecca Prawlucki said. "We know people that live over there, they come to our restaurant. We're all affected by it."

