Community throws 21st drive-by birthday party for young man celebrating medical milestone

Celebrating a birthday during the coronavirus is hard, but one town in New Jersey is coming together to make one of its residents feel special on his big day.

One-by-one, over a hundred cars and trucks honked their horns down Kings Highway in East Greenwich Township, all to wish Joshua Everwine a happy 21st birthday.

Despite the weather being a little damp, everything went off without a hitch and most of the drivers were able to showcase their balloons and signs wishing him well.

FOX 29’s Bill Rohrer first interviewed Joshua three years ago, right after he made the varsity bowling team during his senior year in high school.

Joshua was born with only half of his heart, only two functional chambers. He immediately had surgery to save his life, but suffered a stroke during his second surgery. It was a journey that ended last week without a goodbye as the coronavirus ended all family celebrations for patients ending care due to their age.

“He has had the same therapist since he was 7 months old. They are like family. They have been there since rain, sleet, snow, all weather. That was Michele’s mission to get him to the finish line,” said Joshua’s dad Chris.

The virus has also stopped plans for the Everwine’s family vacation, almost 21 years in the making. It was road trip across Historic Route 66, a dream from viewing the movie “Cars” during his hospital visits.

Advertisement

“I cried for 3 days, I am not going to lie. I was really upset and I said, wait a minute what as this journey all about? It was about when things do not go right, that is when you buckle up buttercup and you have to make the best of it,” explained Joshua’s mom Michele.

So his mom and dad brought Route 66 to Joshua by decorating their front yard and inviting everyone they knew over for a drive-by celebration, including his therapists. Joshua called it the best birthday ever.