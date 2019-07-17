Conshohocken police officers save baby’s life

Two Conshohocken police officers are being hailed heroes after saving a baby's life with moments to spare.

Conshohocken police officers Joe Glasgow and Xavier Perez got a standing ovation as they were honored by the borough Wednesday.

The two officers responded to the Grande at Riverview apartments on West Elm street for an infant in cardiac arrest on the Fourth of July around 4 p.m.

The officers on the scene in minutes. The child, who always had a feeding tube, was not breathing. Officer Perez immediately gave CPR to 3-month-old Deanna Bonaficiao.

The baby was not responding. Officer Glasgow took over to try to clear her airways.

"It didn't look good for a while," Officer Glasgow told FOX 29.

The paramedics arrived on the scene. Officer Glasgow rushed her downstairs to a waiting ambulance while continuing lifesaving efforts and all of a sudden Deanna started to cry.

"It was the best sound in the world, music to my ears," Officer Glasgow said.

Little Deanna was breathing again. She was whisked to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"I just like to think that it's just part of the job, honestly," Officer Perez said.