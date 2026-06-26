Construction worker in critical condition after hit-and-run in Philadelphia

The Brief A 24-year-old is listed in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle that later fled the scene. The man was placing traffic cones for a construction site during the incident. The suspect's identity and car information is unknown.



Police say a construction worker is in critical condition after being hit by a driver who fled the scene early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Around 7 a.m. Thursday morning, a 24-year-old was placing traffic cones for an active construction zone on the 5800 block of Lindburgh Boulevard when police say a car veered into the bike lane to avoid traffic and struck him.

After the incident, Philadelphia Fire Department medics arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities are saying the suspected vehicle is a light-colored Nissan. Other information, including the make and model of the car, as well as the identity of the owner, is unknown.

Philadelphia Police encourage anyone with information to contact the department.