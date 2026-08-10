Philadelphia weather: Heat wave continues Monday with scattered severe storms possible

The Brief Philadelphia will endure the fifth day of an ongoing heat wave on Monday. Scattered severe storms will move across the region Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to fall back into the 80s by the middle of the week.



An ongoing heat wave will continue on Monday with the risk of late-day scattered storms that could turn severe.

What we know:

Heat and humidity will continue to build across the Philadelphia area on Monday, with temperatures expected to return to the 90s.

Forecasters say the increased humidity will make temperatures feel even hotter and more oppressive during the daytime hours.

Scattered storms will move across the Philadelphia area on Monday afternoon and evening, impacting the city around 4 p.m.

Suburbs west of the city have the best chance to see brief bouts of severe storms.

The National Weather Service says the storms will be fast-moving, which will help limit the risk of flash flooding.

What's next:

A similar weather day is ahead on Tuesday as the Philadelphia area reaches the sixth day of the ongoing heat wave.

Temperatures will tick back into the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, but forecasters say humidity will still linger on both days.

Humidity will drop on Friday, with comfortable summer temperatures in the 80s, ahead of a pleasant weekend.