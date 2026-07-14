Contractor shot to death by Philadelphia homeowner had ties to international criminal group: DHS

The Brief DHS says a man who was shot to death by a homeowner in Philadelphia was in the country illegally and had ties to an international criminal organization. Salis Hanrahan was shot and killed on the 400 block of Ripka Street on July 8th by 75-year-old George Barr, according to police. Barr was charged with murder and other crimes.



Federal investigators say a 20-year-old man who was working as a contractor when he was shot and killed by a Philadelphia homeowner was in the country illegally and had ties to an international criminal organization.

What we know:

Salis Hanrahan was shot to death on the 400 block of Ripka Street on July 8th by 75-year-old George Barr, according to investigators.

Police said Hanrahan, 20, was working as a contractor and construction worker in Philadelphia when he was shot to death.

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Barr was arrested and charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person.

Dig deeper:

The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday confirmed to FOX 29 News that Hanrahan was in the country illegally from the U.K.

Federal investigators say Hanrahan was denied Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) after it was determined that he had an affiliation with the "Traveling Conman Fraud Group."

DHS described the group as "transnational criminal organization," and added that neither ICE nor Border Patrol had encountered Hanrahan previously.