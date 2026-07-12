Philadelphia declares disaster emergency after microbursts tear through city

The Brief Philadelphia officials say severe microbursts brought 60 to 70 mph straight-line winds to parts of West and South Philadelphia. The storms caused downed trees, power outages, flooding and structural damage, including damage that displaced residents from multiple buildings. Mayor Cherelle Parker said the city is declaring a disaster emergency as crews continue damage assessments and recovery work.



Philadelphia declared a disaster emergency Saturday after severe thunderstorms brought destructive straight-line winds, downed trees, power outages, flooding and building damage across multiple neighborhoods.

What we know:

City officials said the storms moved through Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, with the worst damage reported in parts of West and South Philadelphia.

According to the National Weather Service, at least four severe microbursts produced straight-line wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph between about 2:44 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.

Officials said the damage was caused by straight-line winds from the microbursts, not a tornado.

Mayor Cherelle Parker spent Saturday afternoon and evening touring affected neighborhoods, meeting with residents and receiving operational briefings from city leaders.

"To every Philadelphian impacted by today’s storms, I want you to know this: We are with you," Parker said. "Every level of government is working together today, tonight, and for as long as it takes to respond to this storm, restore services, and help our residents recover. That is our commitment."

Disaster emergency declared

As damage assessments continued overnight, Parker and city leaders announced additional recovery steps, including a Declaration of Disaster Emergency related to the July 11 storms.

The city said more updates are expected Sunday as crews get a clearer picture of the storm’s impact.

Residents displaced by storm damage

One of the city’s most significant emergency responses happened at a Philadelphia Housing Authority apartment building near 55th and Vine streets in West Philadelphia.

Officials said high winds caused major roof damage and water intrusion that affected 11 residential units.

All residents were safely evacuated, according to PHA President and CEO Kelvin Jeremiah. SEPTA buses were used as temporary shelter while emergency responders assessed the building.

Residents are being relocated to a nearby hotel and connected with food, resources and other immediate support while PHA evaluates the damage.

"I'm grateful to Mayor Parker for her leadership and for the extraordinary coordination among City agencies and our partners today," Jeremiah said. "Our shared focus has been the safety of our residents."

Emergency crews also responded to a damaged residential building on the 2400 block of Washington Avenue, where 12 occupants were displaced.

Storm response across Philadelphia

Deputy Managing Director Dominick Mireles said the storm caused damage across numerous Philadelphia ZIP codes, with West and South Philadelphia hit especially hard.

City agencies began mobilizing as reports of downed trees, hazardous roads, flooding, power outages and other storm-related emergencies came into 911.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said Philadelphia police received about 3,000 calls for service between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., including about 800 from West Philadelphia.

Officials asked residents to wait until Sunday, when possible, to report non-emergency issues so officers can prioritize life safety and active emergency calls.

Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson said the Philadelphia Fire Department responded to about 125 calls involving downed wires and four incidents involving vehicles in floodwater.

As of Saturday evening, city officials said no storm-related injuries had been reported.

Power outages, flooding and downed trees

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation crews and contractors were deployed to clear downed trees, with priority given to trees blocking roadways or those that fell on homes and vehicles.

Philadelphia Water Department crews continued responding to flooded intersections, basement flooding and clogged storm drains.

City officials said they were tracking more than 500 active power outages affecting over 26,000 PECO customers while coordinating restoration efforts with the utility.

How to report storm damage

Residents should call 911 for emergencies, including downed trees blocking roadways, structural emergencies or immediate threats to life or property.

Non-emergency issues should be reported through Philly311 by app, online or by phone.

Residents with storm-related property damage are also encouraged to complete the city’s online damage survey to help officials assess the full scope of the storm’s impact.

What's next:

The city said it has moved from its initial emergency response phase into a wider damage assessment phase.

Crews will continue clearing hazards, evaluating storm damage and prioritizing restoration efforts.

Parker also urged Philadelphians to check on neighbors, especially seniors, people with disabilities and anyone who may need extra help after the storm.

"Please look out for one another during this time," Parker said. "While our city crews continue working around the clock to restore services and assess damage, checking on a neighbor can make all the difference."