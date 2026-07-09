Philadelphia launches Safe-Her self-defense program for young women, girls

The Brief A new self-defense program for girls and young women launched Thursday, July 9 in Philadelphia. The six-part "Safe-Her Self-Defense" pilot program focuses on personal safety, communication skills and confidence. Details on locations and timing are available on the city’s parks and rec web page and down below.



A new program aimed at empowering young girls and women launched Thursday, July 9 at two locations in Philadelphia, according to city officials. The "Safe-Her Self-Defense" pilot program is designed to teach self-defense, communication skills and personal safety.

Safe-Her Self-Defense program launches in Philadelphia

What we know:

The six-part series kicked off Thursday, July 9 at two city locations and is open to girls and young women, according to city officials.

The program covers self-defense, communication skills, digital literacy and community building.

"We want to teach some confidence and some skills that you might think a young person has and they might not they do if they do they have to enhance it protecting young girls, and then being able to identify how they can protect themselves," said Susan Slawson, commissioner of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation.

The program is taking place at Awbery Rec Center in East Germantown, where participants are learning life skills in personal safety and more.

Slawson designed the program, drawing on her experience as a former police officer and her current role leading youth programs.

Why you should care:

The program addresses the needs of young inner-city women who may be vulnerable and not always aware of boundaries or how to assert themselves.

"Sometimes they don’t know what is a boundary. When can I say no - what can I say no to - what is safe -what can I say no to what might be uncomfortable and how you say that’s enough," said Slawson.

Participants like Laionne Reeves said, "With this program, I get to learn self-defense," while Logan Terrell added, "I am looking for confidence because I’m nervous talking in front of people I don’t know so learning confidence and learning self-defense."

The program also includes mentorship from Chris Burns, head of the nonprofit Jobology, who focuses on positive thinking and job readiness. "Self-defense starts mentally we’re gonna get them prepared mentally," said Burns. "What were first starting with is to take that word can’t out of their vocabulary," said Burns.

The six-week program aims to build confidence, teach practical skills and prepare participants for real-world challenges.

Other parts of the program will include digital literacy, communication skills and community building. More information about location and timing is available on the city’s parks and rec web page.

What's next:

The program will continue over six weeks, with ongoing lessons in self-defense, communication, and digital skills. Mentors will guide participants through confidence-building exercises and practical safety strategies.

As the program progresses, young women will have opportunities to practice what they learn and connect with mentors and peers.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many participants have enrolled in the pilot program or whether it will expand to other locations in the future.