Controlled implosion scheduled for boilers at Upper Township generating station

Officials with Upper Township and Ocean City Offices of Emergency Management are alerting residents about a planned implosion.

Upper Township says an implosion is scheduled for the boiler units at the old B.L. England Generating Statin in Beesley's Point.

The implosion is scheduled for Friday, April 21, at 9:30 a.m.

Authorities say the implosion will be conducted under controlled conditions within a restricted area.

"Please do not be alarmed if you hear the sound of the implosion on Friday morning," officials said in a Facebook post.

The schedule of the implosion is subject to change due to weather and other facts.

Safe viewing areas to watch the implosion have been set up on the Garden State Parkway bridge.

The implosion of the stack at the former power plant will take place on another day.