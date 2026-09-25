Bill Giles, Phillies chairman emeritus and executive, dies at 92 in Gladwyne

The Brief Bill Giles, Phillies chairman emeritus and longtime executive, died at 92 at his Gladwyne, Pa., home. Giles oversaw major Phillies milestones and was recognized for shaping the club's legacy and civic leadership. Funeral arrangements for Giles will be announced later.



Bill Giles, the Phillies' chairman emeritus and longtime executive, died at his home in Gladwyne, Pa., this afternoon at 92, according to the Phillies.

Looking back on a life devoted to the Phillies

What we know:

Giles began his Phillies career in 1969 as vice president of business operations and was promoted to executive vice president three years later. He organized a group that bought the club in 1981 and served as president until 1997, then became chairman before being named chairman emeritus in 2015.

Giles played a key role in opening both Veterans Stadium and Citizens Bank Park. He brought fans to the ballpark with creative ideas, including creating the Phillie Phanatic, and led the Phillies to two National League East titles and National League pennants as president.

Phillies Managing Partner and CEO John Middleton said, "The Phillies family lost an icon today. Bill helped to reshape our franchise from a traditional baseball club into a highly visible entertainment and business operation. His profound impact in overseeing one of the greatest eras in franchise history, both on and off the field, will forever be his legacy. Our hearts are heavy for the Giles family and all those who had the privilege of knowing Bill."

Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt said, "Sad news today as we learned of the passing of a dear friend of the Phillies family, Bill Giles. Bill was the heart and soul of the organization for over two decades. He was a close personal friend to so many of us. He will always be a big part of Phillies history. Prayers go to the Giles family in this time of mourning."

In addition to the Phillies, Giles served on boards for the Philadelphia Convention and Tourism Bureau, Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, Philadelphia Sports Congress, Police Athletic League and Salvation Army. He was also a past president of the Boy Scouts of America and the Corporate Alliance for Drug Education.

Tracing Giles’ journey in baseball and beyond

Giles was born in Rochester, N.Y., in 1934 and began his baseball career as a teenager in the Cincinnati Reds’ public relations department. He advanced his career in Houston as traveling secretary, publicity director and promotions director before joining the Phillies following the 1969 season.

In 1981, Giles led a group that purchased the Phillies. He was named honorary president of the National League in 2001 and received the Bud Selig Executive Leadership Award in 2010 for his lifetime achievement in baseball.

He contributed to expanding Major League Baseball to 30 teams, incorporating interleague play and creating a wild card playoff slot.

Giles was the son of former National League president Warren C. Giles. He authored "Pouring Six Beers at a Time: And Other Stories from a Lifetime in Baseball" and co-authored "Bill Giles and Baseball." The Phillies established the Bill Giles Award in 1999 to honor minor league players who show a love and respect for baseball, a strong work ethic and pride in being part of the Phillies.

Giles was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, and is survived by his three sons, Michael, Joseph and Christopher, and eight grandchildren, Lowell, Will, Caroline, Dana, Molly, Max, Eliza and Warren.

What we don't know:

Details on funeral arrangements for Giles will be announced at a later date.