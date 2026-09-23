Philadelphia drug bust: Authorities announce takedown of cocaine ring tied to Mexican drug cartel

The Brief Authorities seized over $8 million in cocaine and multiple firearms in Philadelphia from a major drug trafficking organization. The Jones-Basley Drug Trafficking Organization allegedly moved hundreds of kilograms of cocaine monthly from Mexico to Philadelphia. Five defendants were arrested yesterday, but the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.



Federal and local law enforcement officials announced the takedown of a major Philadelphia drug trafficking organization, resulting in the seizure of more than $8 million in cocaine and several firearms, according to U.S. Attorney David Metcalf.

Ten alleged members of the Jones-Basley Drug Trafficking Organization are facing federal charges for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and related offenses after an investigation coordinated with partners in multiple jurisdictions led to the total seizure of more than $17 million in cocaine.

Jones-Balsey Drug Ring Takedown

What we know:

U.S. Attorney Metcalf, joined by FBI Philadelphia Special Agent in Charge Wayne Jacobs and Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, said the Jones-Basley Drug Trafficking Organization was responsible for moving hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Mexico to Philadelphia.

Authorities say the organization was led by Gregory Jones, 48, of Philadelphia, and Edward Basley, 47, of Wayne, and had connections with a Mexican drug cartel.

The indictment alleges that the group put between $5 million and $10 million worth of cocaine onto Philadelphia streets every month. Five defendants were arrested by the FBI in coordinated operations and five others were already in state or federal custody, based on information provided at the news conference.

Jones and Basley each face charges of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more. Jones is also charged with distributing cocaine near an elementary school, and Basley faces an additional charge involving a firearm.

By the numbers:

Authorities seized over $8 million in cocaine in Philadelphia alone, with more than $17 million in total cocaine seizures linked to the investigation, according to the news conference. Ten people are charged, including six men from Philadelphia and others from Cheltenham, Temple, Texas, and Manassas, Virginia.

If convicted, all defendants could receive maximum sentences of life imprisonment.

The backstory:

The investigation is a part of the Homeland Security Task Force initiative set up by Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion. The initiative is aimed at dismantling criminal cartels, foreign gangs, and transnational criminal organizations, according to officials.

The Philadelphia-based task force is co-led by Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI, with additional support from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

What's next:

U.S. Attorney Metcalf said, "The investigation is ongoing and there will more arrests to come." The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania is handling prosecution, with Assistant United States Attorneys Lauren Stram and Christopher Parisi leading the case.