Controversy mounts over longstanding memorial to Nazi collaborators at Pennsylvania cemetery

A longstanding monument at a Pennsylvania cemetery that allegedly honors Nazi collaborators has stirred up controversy.

The large stone cross found at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery in Elkins Park is said to pay homage to The Ukrainian Waffen S.S. Division.

Director of the American Jewish Committee, Martha Bronstein, called on the Ukrainian community of Philadelphia to condemn and removed the memorial she called "painful to the Jewish community."

"We really do look forward to being partners and exploring how best they can condemn this and how they can remove this statue that is so painful to the Jewish community," Bronstein said.

Many who spoke to FOX 29's Dawn Timmeney about the memorial were unsure how it escaped public criticism for more than 30-years. The Ukrainian Catholic Arch Diocese did not return a call when reached for comment.

"I don't have a good answer," Bronstein said. "It just came to light now."

Meanwhile, the Anti-Defamation League of Philadelphia said it has no objection to the national symbol of Ukraine appearing on any monument, but it does object to monuments dedicated to Waffen SS soldiers.